PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY (DC News Now) — Since 1914, the second Sunday of May is the day we celebrate Mom. A lot of us look to our Mothers for advice, including the students at Prince George’s County’s Crossland High School.

Chef Muriel Homesack and Chef Adrian Stewart invited me to their class. The juniors and seniors not only shared their Mom’s best advice, but they also admitted the ways they drive their Moms crazy.

During my time in the class, Zach Marr received news that would become the ultimate Mother’s Day Gift. The Senior was given a full-ride scholarship to Lincoln University of Missouri.