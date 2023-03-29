CLINTON, Md. (DC News Now) — MedStar Southern Hospital went into lockdown Wednesday evening after a teenager who was shot walked in.

Police said that they were called to the hospital after the teenage male walked in.

After they arrived, they determined that the 7000 block of Allentown Rd. was a possible location where the shooting took place. Police said the investigation was continuing there.

Police did not provide any further details about the hospital or the shooting. They said the incident was still under investigation Wednesday night.