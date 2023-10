PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Firefighters responded to a two-story house fire in Brandywine Monday night.

The Prince George’s County Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department responded to the scene in the 13000 block of Martin Road. Crews reported that the occupants were entrapped.

Inside the home, they found two people dead.

One child was transported for medical evaluation.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation as of Monday night.