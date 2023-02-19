PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) -Police said a man is dead after a fire broke out at a family home early Sunday morning.

Prince George’s County Fire and EMS departments said that at about 4:00 am, units were dispatched to the 3300 block of Stonehall Dr in Calverton for a reported house fire.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found a split-level single-family home with fire coming out of the home & the roof collapsed.

First responders said a man was found dead at the scene.

They say the fire has also been extinguished.