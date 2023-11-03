UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (DC News Now) — A Howard University student from Prince George’s County got a look into the world of policing in the very area he grew up. Now he’s not only looking into join the force but also hoping to bridge the gap between his community and police officers.

Immanuel Martin is a sophomore at Howard University, this past summer, he interned with the Prince George’s County Police Department.

“I was very excited. Being as this was my first opportunity, almost like a step in the door into what the law enforcement world is like,” Martin said.

He shadowed every single department including being at crime scenes which he said was an eye opener.

“I’ve been everywhere from homicide to special crimes,” he said. “I was in the aviation unit one week [and then the] major crimes division so it’s really been a good experience.”

His time with the department shifted how he saw the place he calls home, especially during a time where crime is on the rise.

“If we’re going to be one of the wealthiest counties for Black people, we should always be one of the safest counties for Black people to thrive, open businesses and just quality of life,” he said.

Now he’s hoping to bring some change by joining the Prince George’s County Police Department.

“Just the people my age participating in carjackings and stuff like that, it’s really tough because you want to see people your age flourish, but we have to to break that pattern if we want to see some success,” he said.

Martin also said community policing is really important and he wants to improve that.

“The transparency between the police force and the community understanding that, the police is not there to harm the community, and also having that police transparency so we can hold police officers accountable, because this is a partnership that can’t be done just by one side doing one thing,” he said.

Executive Director of the Police Executive Research Forum, Chuck Wexler, said they started the internship program to give college students insight of what happens behind the scenes of policing.

“I think the message here is how do you go upstream? How do you get people to see what a difference they can make in their community?” Wexler said. “That’s what Immanuel did.”

This summer, Wexler said their goal was to involve more HBCU (historically black colleges and universities students from across the country.)

“I felt like in order to really see the change, you have to be the change. So that’s what I look forward to doing,” said Martin.