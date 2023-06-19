OXON HILL, Md. (DC News Now) — The National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Md. was packed with hundreds of people celebrating Juneteenth at the “Freedom Day Celebration.”

“I’ve known about this holiday ever since high school. I had my best friend who grew up in Texas so she used to talk about it all the time, and how it was a holiday and how the world was behind and they needed to catch up,” festival attendee, Shelley Gross said.

Juneteenth became nationally recognized as a federal holiday in 2021.

“Excited, glad, it’s due time,” Annetta Franklin, an attendee at the festival said. “Just the crowd, just to see how many people came out to support this, it’s a blessing.”

There was food, music and several live performances highlighting the history behind the holiday and the culture.

“I think it’s way overdue but well deserved,” Farran Jackson, an attendee said. “I just love being around my people.”

Several people wore unique Juneteenth themed shirts that caught the eyes of attendees as they soaked in the celebration.

“It makes me feel great. All the different T-shirts, so many different styles of Juneteenth. Everyone came out here representing their culture for the Black people,” Shelley Gross said.

While also recognizing the history behind Juneteenth is important, many say teaching others no matter their race or age is also important.

“All this stuff really happened. This is reality, it wasn’t no joke. We definitely gotta teach our young [people] about this holiday, and make sure they know our history,” Lewis Gross said.