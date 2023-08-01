BRANDYWINE, Md. (DC News Now) — Dozens of residents had the chance to build relationships and address their concerns with law enforcement at National Night Out in Prince George’s County. Police say it’s an opportunity to build trust with the community while having a good time.

The field at Baden Volunteer Fire Department was packed with residents having a good time enjoying the music, food, and entertainment.

“We really get an opportunity to celebrate each other and understand how we all play a part and being responsible to help serve our community,” said Sydney Harrison, a City Council member.

The goal is to create a safer Prince George’s County during a time in which gun violence and youth crime in the county are a big concern. According to PGPD in June, there were more than 300 juveniles arrested in 2023 for violent and property crimes.

“It makes me scared, it makes me nervous. I think this is a time where the community needs to really come together,” said long-time resident Eve Coley.

There has been a rise in youth crime over the years and 2022 was one of the county’s deadliest summers.

PGPD implemented a summer crime initiative in June to tackle those concerns.

“Those numbers are yielding positive results in the areas that we are focused on,” said Police Chief Malik Aziz.

National night out is one of the ways the department is trying to build trust among police, leaders and the community.

“We’ve seen crime increase. We’ve seen many other challenges, but there’s no challenge. We can’t come back. When we come together as a community and work together in unity,” said County Executive Angela Alsobrooks.

Several other police departments participated in National Night Out, including Bowie Police Department, Seat Pleasant Police, Greenbelt Police and more.

Many organizations and government agencies were in attendance to share the positive impact they are making in the community, along with job opportunities. Many of them were excited to bring the community together in a positive way.