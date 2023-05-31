“Baby K,” 15, arrested Tuesday in connection with May 1, 2023 attempted shooting on a school bus in Oxon Hill.

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (DC News Now) — Prince George’s County Police are holding four juveniles in connection with an attempted shooting on a school bus earlier this month.

Authorities arrested the last suspect, simply known as “Baby K,” on Tuesday as he walked along Baltimore Avenue in Riverdale Park.

“It’s my sincere hope that he will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” said Police Chief Malik Aziz.

15-year-old “Baby K” is the person investigators say walked onto a school bus in Oxon Hill on May 1 and tried to shoot a student. The gun malfunctioned.

“The crime shocked this community,” Aziz said. “It shocked even the most veterans law enforcement officer.”

Prince George’s Police are part of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, which arrested the teen and the other suspects. All four have been charged as adults.

“None of us feel — I don’t feel safe,” said County Executive Angela Alsobrooks during Wednesday’s news conference at Police Headquarters.

Authorities spent a lot of time on juvenile crime. Alsobrooks said teens are not the only ones to blame.

“Where are their parents? It’s a fair question,” said Alsobrooks. “Where are their family members? Where are the aunties, the uncles, the god mommas? Where are the people responsible for these youth? They’re not responsible for themselves.”

Some in the community disagree.

“I think the parents is around,” said R. E. Willaims. “But their parents is just so busy trying to make ends meet.”

Others want to know something else.

“How are these kids getting these guns? That should be the biggest focus in this area,” said Anthony Johnson.

The teen is expected to have his bond hearing Thursday. The three other suspects remain held without bail.

Investigators said they have been contacted by another law enforcement agency in the DMV regarding “Baby K” but did not provide any other details.