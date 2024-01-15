FORT WASHINGTON, Md. (DC News Now) — Jacob’s Ladder has helped at-risk youths lead productive lives since its creation in 2016.

“Nobody wins when it comes to crime,” said Jarriel Jordan, a retired Prince George’s County police officer, who created Jacob’s Ladder.

The non-profit organization, according to Jordan, has a success rate of around 80%.

“Once they leave the program, it’s very hard to monitor,” Jordan said. “A lot of kids do have involvement when it comes down to crime and with law enforcement.”

Jacob’s Ladder has helped more than 1,000 people – mostly at-risk youth – avoid trouble or return to the juvenile justice system.

“Without that type of guidance, I’d probably be in that same situation I was already in,” said Castro Pierce, 19.

He joined Jacob’s Ladder in 2021 shortly after his release from jail.

“It was a firearm’s charge,” Pierce said about his crime.

Jacob’s Ladders offers at-risk youth courses in a variety of topics including music and audio production, aviation, carpentry and culinary.

Andy Burton served tacos at Jacob’s Ladder using his “Uncle Dell’s Mambo Sauce,” which he started selling in 2020.

“I think total, we’ve sold 32,000 bottles,” Dalton said.

The sauce is sold in various locations including B.K. Miller, Reagan National Airport and Dulles International Airport.

Burton needed help early on and turned to Jacob’s Ladder for help with learning about finances.

“I was interested in that because I own the business, and I did need that help,” Burton said.

Burton never found himself in trouble with the law. He returned to offer advice to others to help them reach their full potential.