PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A jury found 29-year-old Tevin Ream guilty on Thursday on all counts for shooting and killing Dorian Hurd in front of a Temple Hills tattoo shop in 2021.

On March 18, 2021, Hurd was at a shop on Saint Barnabas Road to get a tattoo when he stepped outside to take a call. Officials said that Ream passed by Hurd and shot him multiple times. One of those bullets killed Hurd.

A release from the Office of the State’s Attorney For Prince George’s County Aisha N. Braveboy said that Ream shot Hurt “seemingly without motive.”

“He intended to shoot him. He walked right up to him and shot him in the head,” Assistant State’s Attorney Thea Zumwalt said during the closing arguments, according to the release.

Hurd was a basketball player at the University of the District of Columbia (UDC). He was 20 years old at the time of the shooting.

His family said they are happy about getting justice but saddened that they will no longer get to see their loved one. Hurd was supposed to graduate from UDC in May.

The charges included first-degree murder and several gun charges. Ream’s sentencing will take place on October 30. He could face a life sentence.