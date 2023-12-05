PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A fire was reported at a six-story senior independent living facility in Prince George’s County Tuesday.

The incident occurred around 1:14 p.m. at 1077 Largo Road. The Prince George’s Fire Department arrived at the building, they found out that the fire, which started in a kitchen, had already been extinguished by the building’s sprinkler system.

The water damage from the fire caused the building’s electric service to be temporarily disconnected.

The senior living facility houses 111 residents in its 106 units. Due to the loss of electricity and water, the residents were relocated until repairs were completed, as the building was deemed uninhabitable.

The American Red Cross and other county agencies were assisting the residents.