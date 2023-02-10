LANHAM, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Fire Department has contained a fire in Lanham that killed two people.

At 1:49 a.m. units were dispatched to the 5500 Block of Ruxton Drive where they discovered a two-story structure on fire.

Officials say it took 30 minutes to put out the fire. Two of the adults who had been reported trapped inside were found dead. One person escaped before firefighters arrived.

Washington gas was called to the scene after an odor was detected, and the gas has been shut off.

The cause of this fire is still under investigation.