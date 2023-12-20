SPRINGDALE, Md. (DC News Now) — Prince George’s County School leaders sent a letter home to parents on Wednesday nearly 24 hours after several brawls happened at Charles Herbert Flowers High School on Tuesday.

The school says they’re taking action and school safety is a top priority.

After hearing about the incident on Tuesday several parents raised concerns.

“I was a little terrified for all the children that may have been here that could have been hurt in the role,” said Renee Richardson, a mother of a student.

Students tell DC News Now that Tuesday was chaotic, and there were more than 10 fights, and they were held in third period longer than usual.

Many parents saw the videos all over social media.

“I should not have to be afraid to send my child to school not knowing what’s going to happen if if they’re going to get caught in some type of brawl like this, then just more security and just an overall control of the students,” she added.

In a letter to parents the school administrator says in part:

“The safety of students and staff is our top priority. School administration is in communication with the families of individuals involved and we assure you we are taking action to ensure safety in our school …. In no way do these incidents reflect the values and standards of our school. We must work together to guide our students towards making better decisions and promoting a school climate that values cooperation and understanding. We appreciate your help in reinforcing these principles at home.”

DC News Now reached out to PGCPS to learn whether anyone was injured or if students will face any consequences but did not hear back in time for publication.