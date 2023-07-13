ARLINGTON, Va. (DC News Now) — Discount grocery store Lidl is expanding into Lorton, Va. on July 26, opening its newest location at the former Lorton Reformatory.

The store’s grand opening will come 10 days after another location in the DMV closes.

The Lidl in Oxon Hill in Prince George’s County, Md. will have its final day of business on July 16.

Chandler Spivey, Lidl’s Senior Communications and Public Relations Manager said the closure in Maryland as well as others in Virgina, including one in Henrico County and Charlottesville, were due to underperformance.

“We made the strategic decision to close these stores so we can focus on the locations that are closer and more convenient to more of our customers and where we are seeing significant growth,” Spivey said in an email statement.

Spivey said the company is offering all employees at its closing locations positions at other Lidl stores in the area.

Lidl, which is based in Germany and has its U.S. headquarters in Arlington, Va., invested millions of dollars in its Lorton location. It said the store will create more than 45 new jobs and that starting pay for store associates will be $18 per hour.

The Lorton store is celebrating its grand opening by giving gift cards to the first 100 customers in line before the store opens at 8 a.m. Throughout the entire first weekend, Lidl will donate $1 to Lorton Community Action Center for every new member who signs up and sets the new store as their home location. The money will help provide food to community members in need.

The Lorton store, located at 9001 White Spruce Way. officially opens at 8 a.m. on July 26, following a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 7:40 a.m.