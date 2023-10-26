PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — From health and wellness to early literacy, the Prince George’s County Memorial Library System is focusing on lifelong learning.

“Life-long learning is part of our philosophy. from birth to childhood, teen years, and adulthood, we’re with you every step of the way, ” said Andrea Castillo, Communications Specialist for PGCMLS.

There are more than a dozen branches across the Prince George’s County Memorial Library System. Castillo said each location offers something unique for families.

“For us at the library, early literacy is very important. Some of those critical connections are forming at very young ages,” said Castillo.

Hatchlings and Books from Birth, which is part of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, are some of the programs the library system offers.

Castillo says the library system also wants to help people focus on their health.

“Now through November 13th we are we are hosting a brand new series called “talk health” at the Greenbelt branch library on Mondays,” said Castillo.

Castillo said the free program is a partnership between the library system and the University of Maryland School of Nursing.

The nursing students offer things like free blood pressure screenings and even host lunchtime talks about topics including high cholesterol, diabetes, and vaccines.