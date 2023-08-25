PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were trying to find out who brought a gun to a middle school Friday after someone found the gun in the restroom of a teachers’ lounge.

The Prince William County Police Department (PGPD) said it received word of the gun at Sonia Sotomayor Middle School in Adelphi around 10:20 a.m.

As of Friday afternoon, it wasn’t clear who brought the gun into the building or how it came to be in the bathroom.

Friday was student orientation day at the middle school.

PGPD encouraged anyone who had information about the situation to call (301) 699-2601.

People also have the option to provide information anonymously through Prince George’s County Crime Solvers. The telephone number is 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). People also can reach out online or through the P3 Tips app. The case number is 23-0050137.