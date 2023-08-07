PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department said it was investigating after a loaded gun was recovered from a student who brought it onto school property on Friday.

Police said that school resource officers found out that several students saw a 16-year-old with a gun during a fight.

The students also told Prince George’s County Schools security personnel and the gun was recovered from the student.

The 16-year-old boy is charged as an adult with multiple weapons offenses including handgun on person, dangerous weapon on school property, loaded handgun on person, and other additional charges.