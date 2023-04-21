HYATTSVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — Businesses near the delayed Purple Line are being impacted by construction. Now, there’s a grant program available to help keep their doors open and improve business.

Business owners at Glenridge Shopping Center in Hyattsville said the biggest problem their facing is the amount of parking space lost to construction.

The Brothers Barbershop has been at the shopping center for more than two decades. Customers come for good conversation and a fresh haircut. With Purple Line construction happening, it’s made it difficult for customers to find close parking.

“You have to park around the corner versus in front of us where we are… It’s not easier like it used to be,” said Anthony Clyburn, owner of The Brothers Barbershop.

Clyburn is anticipating more business once construction is complete for the purple line in 2026. Until then, he’s hoping a Purple Line grant program provided by FSC First will help him renovate his location to draw more customers into his chairs.

“I tried to apply. There were some questions I needed to ask the company they said they were going to get back to me but I haven’t heard anything back from them. So I couldn’t the application because I was waiting on them to get back to me,” said Clyburn.

The grant, which is sponsored by the Maryland Department of Commerce, offers $5,000 – $10,000 in assistance.

DC News Now reached out to FSC First multiple times but did not get a response back at the time of this article’s publication.

Clyburn said he loves the idea. If he ever gets a call back, he hopes to use the money to purchase new chairs and better equipment for the longtime business.

“We kind of painted some years back but it’s time for an upgrade,” he said.

As the Purple Line construction continues, Clyburn is looking forward to the new metro line but he says it’s taking a lot longer than expected.

“We’ll have the subway up the streets, new developments like homes, apartments, and stuff around that area. I think it’s going to work out perfectly. Now hurry up with the purple line,” he said.

If your business is impacted by Purple Line construction, you can register here for the Purple Line Assistance Grant.