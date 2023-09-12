LANHAM, Md. (DC News Now) — More than one hundred people gathered to honor the life of 16-year-old Jayda Medrano-Moore, who was shot and killed Monday afternoon.

“I’m kind of sad, I lost my friend for years. It’s tragic how quick things can happen,” said Ja’riah Gamble, a life long friend of the teen.

According to Prince George’s County Police Department, the girl was walking home from DuVal High School when a fight broke out between two groups. That’s when someone shot Medrano-Moore. It’s unclear what the argument was over or whether she was involved in the fight.

Police are still searching for the person responsible.

“She wasn’t a problematic person, she was just outgoing and making sure everyone had a smile on their face and always had a positive attitude,” Gamble said.

Friends, family, classmates and her basketball teammates lit candles during a vigil that was held Tuesday night.

The group prayed together and tried to understand what happened.

“It doesn’t make sense because when we lay down to sleep and we send them off to school, we’re expecting them to come home,” said one parent, who spoke during the vigil. “We’re expecting each and everyone of them to come home safely.”

Family members are pleading for anyone with information on what happened to contact police.

“It’s a bad tragedy what we all go through, but it’s day-to-day life and we as human beings need to come together as community,” said a woman who identified herself as Jayda’s aunt. “Long live Jayda.”