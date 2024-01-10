UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (DC News Now) — A road in Upper Marlboro was still flooded due to yesterday’s storm and a car was still stuck in the water Wednesday evening.

The road has been closed since, and many people who often take that route say it’s an inconvenience but they’re glad everyone is safe.

The fire department had to rescue several people that were trapped in their cars on flooded roads. Two of them were rescued from Water St., in Upper Marlboro early Wednesday morning.

“I was like, ‘oh my goodness, how are we going to maneuver,'” one commuter, Kerby Broadnax, said.

Water St. ironically remained under water several hours after Tuesday’s storm ended. The busy road is right next to a lake, MD Rt. 4 and the Prince George’s County Court House.

“People who come in for jury duty and also cases, problems like how are they going to get in?” Broadnax asked.

Despite several “high water” warning signs, a driver thought they’d be able to by pass the rising waters but were unsuccessful. Two people were rescued, but the car still remains at the scene.

“I saw that car was like, ‘oh my god’ that my first reaction was I hope no one’s in there … I hope that it gets out,” Broadnax said.

As of Wednesday night the water has started to recede, but the road remains closed.