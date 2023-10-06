GREENBELT, Md. (DC News Now) — A man accused of killing a “beloved and well-admired” Greenbelt teacher was indicted Thursday.

Harold Landon III, 33, is accused of killing Mariame Toure Sylla, 59, after she went missing on July 29 during her routine evening walk at a park near her condo.

After she disappeared, police and community members went searching for her. Some of her remains were found more than a month later on Aug. 1. The remains were found by a pond near Joint Base Andrews.

The Prince George’s County Police Department confirmed the remains belonged to Sylla. Based on that evidence as well as surveillance footage, phone records, and witness information, police were able to obtain a warrant for the arrest of Landon.

“Ms. Sylla was a cherished teacher, sister, mother and friend. The community’s relentless search for her after her disappearance is a testament to that,” State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy said in a news release. “We all desperately hoped for a different outcome.