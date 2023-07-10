PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) said it had arrested a man who is accused of tricking elderly women into giving him large amounts of money.

PGPD said officers arrested 59-year-old Keith Twiggs of Temple Hills. Investigators said Twiggs convinced the women to give him a large amount of money as collateral with the hope that, together, they would share a larger sum of money.

Twiggs is charged in connection to two incidents which took place on June 26 in the 9000 block of Annapolis Rd. and May 6 in the 6000 block of Oxon Hill Rd.

Twiggs had about $21,000 in counterfeit cash at the time of his arrest.

Police said anyone who has had similar contact with Twiggs or was the victim of this scheme to contact them.