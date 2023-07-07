PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — When it comes to bad choices, it appears that one man made a really bad one in Temple Hills Thursday night. That’s when police say he tried to steal a car that had detectives in it.

The Prince George’s County Police Department said the detectives were on an assignment in the 3200 block of Curtis Dr. around 10:35 p.m. They were in a parking space in a surveillance vehicle with the engine running. A car with three people pulled up and blocked the surveillance vehicle.

Police said a man got out of the car, pulled on the door handles of the detectives’ vehicle, and opened a back door of it. Detectives told him they were police officers and got out. Although the detectives said he tried to run, they caught him.

They arrested Tyreik Cooper, 26, of Oxon Hill. He’s charged with attempted carjacking.