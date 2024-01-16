PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY (DC News Now) — Police in Prince George’s County arrested a man whom they say admitted to assaulting and killing his mother inside of their home Sunday.

Detectives said 45-year-old Mark Terry of District Heights faces charges of first-degree and second-degree murder.

Officers responded to the 2000 block of Brooks Dr. at around 8 a.m. where they found the mother, Madia Terry, 81, in the living room. She died there.

Police said they interviewed Terry and he admitted to beating his mother during a dispute.

As of Tuesday, Terry was in the custody of the Department of Corrections.