PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said Friday that officers arrested a man in connection to the murder of a Greenbelt teacher who disappeared in July.

The Greenbelt Police Department said Mariame Toure Sylla, 59, last was seen at her home in the 6500 block of Lake Park Dr.

During a news conference on Friday, Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) Chief Malik Aziz said that Harold Francis Landon III, 33, of University Park faced charges related to Sylla’s killing.

Harold Francis Landon III (Prince George’s County Police Department)

Sylla went for a walk in Hanover Park the evening of July 29 and never was seen again.

Aziz said someone contacted police on Aug. 1 about possible human remains in the 7300 block of Old Alexander Rd. in Clinton. Aziz said that officers found a dismembered body. Later, police confirmed that the body was Sylla’s.

PGPD identified Landon as a suspect in the case. Aziz said that Landon was in the park at the same time as Sylla’s abduction and that his vehicle helped identify him.

Police said that he had been in custody since Aug. 1 on an “unrelated assault charge” and that there was no indication that Landon and Sylla knew each other.

Sylla taught at Dora Kennedy French Immersion School, where people said it wasn’t like her to disappear or cut off communication with people. In addition to teaching, Sylla was known for her volunteer work in the community.

Police and community members worked together in searching for Sylla, including in the neighborhood in which she lived and the park where she often walked.

Mariame Toure Sylla (Greenbelt Police Department)

“I wanted justice as well as Ms. Sylla’s family,” said Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks.

Aziz said that PGPD worked with the Greenbelt Police Department and other law enforcement agencies to identify Landon as the suspect.

PGPD was working to determine a motive behind the killing.