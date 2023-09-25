PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) said Monday that officers arrested a man for a shooting that killed one and injured two in August.

On Aug. 13 around 1:35 a.m., officers were called to Donnell Drive in Forestville for a shooting. They found 37-year-old Tyrone Thomas of District Heights outside — he was taken to the hospital, but he died there.

Two other men had also been shot. PGPD said that they were expected to survive.

On Monday, PGPD said that it arrested 34-year-old Devonte Taylor of District Heights Monday for the shooting. Taylor and the victims knew each other, police said.

Officials charged Taylor wth first and second-degree murder, attempted first and second-degree murder and other charges.