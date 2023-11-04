PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) said a man has been arrested after he stabbed a woman in her 70s and stole her car on Wednesday.

Police said they found and arrested the man who stabbed a senior citizen inside a business and then stole her car in Camp Springs.

On November 1 at about 8:15 p.m., police responded to a shopping center in the 7100 block of Temple Hill Road for a stabbing.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman who had been stabbed multiple times. She was transported to the hospital. The victim remains hospitalized in stable condition.

The suspect was identified as 30-year-old James Minor of Clinton. He was taken into custody Thursday evening.

Minor is charged with first and second-degree attempted murder, robbery, auto theft, and related charges. He is in the custody of the Department of Corrections.

Police said the suspect and victim did not know each other.