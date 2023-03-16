PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Prince George’s County police arrested a man who is accused of shooting and killing a skating rink security guard in February.

Police said Thursday that officers took 27-year-old Omar Delonte Smith of Washington, D.C. into custody in Richmond where he was awaiting extradition to Prince George’s County.

Officers were at the skating rink on Branch Avenue in Temple Hills around 11:45 p.m. on Feb. 23 for the report of a shooting. They found 31-year-old Eugene Smith of Washington, D.C. outside of the business. Police said he had been shot. Eugene Smith died there.

The Prince George’s County Police Department said investigators believe the shooting was because of an employment dispute. The rink’s owner told DC News Now that Smith was the chief of security. He wasn’t scheduled to work the night of the shooting but came to the rink to pick up paychecks for his team.

Although police arrested Omar Smith in connection to the shooting, the department asked anyone with any information to call (301) 516-2512.