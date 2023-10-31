PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department said that a man who was assaulted in August in the city of Bowie has died of his injuries.

On Aug. 29, at about 8:35 p.m., police responded to the 7000 block of Race Track Rd.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been hit in the head and was unresponsive.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment. He died of his injuries on October 27. The victim was identified as 53-year-old Millard Noack, Jr., of Bowie.

Police said an unidentified suspect struck Noack, Jr. in the head causing critical injuries. The suspect then ran from the scene. The motive is still under investigation.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. Anyone with information is encouraged to call: 301-516-2512.