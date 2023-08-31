PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) said a man is believed to be barricaded inside a home after a shooting occurred inside it.

The shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. in the 1900 block of Tall Timber Ct. in Fort Washington.

PGPD closed down several roads and is asking all residents and anyone nearby to shelter in place at the lowest level of homes.

Any displaced residents can go to Friendly High School at 10000 Allentown Rd. Police said the gym and bathrooms are open for affected residents.