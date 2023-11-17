PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The man who shot two people during a funeral service in Suitland was charged.

The incident occurred on June 6 around 1:20 p.m. during a funeral service for 10-year-old Arianna Davis who was killed by a stray bullet in D.C. on Mother’s Day. During that time, Wilson Chavis, 48, fatally shot Ronald Steven Banks, 30, the pallbearer at the burial service. A second bullet grazed a 39-year-old woman.

When police arrived at the cemetery, they found Banks. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.

During the investigation, police found out that Chavis owns the funeral service company that was providing the funeral and burial services for Davis. While the service was being conducted, Chavis went up to two people there who were affiliated with a different funeral service company that Chavis had a long-term business dispute with.

Several attendees then confronted Chavis about his behavior. Officials said that Chavis then pulled out his gun and fired two gunshots, hitting two people. He then ran from the cemetery in his car before being pulled over by police conducting a traffic stop. He was then taken into custody.

Chavis is being charged with first and second-degree murder, attempted first and second-degree murder and other related charges.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call (301) 516-2512.