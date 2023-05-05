HYATTSVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — Police arrested and charged a Lanham man two days after a body was found inside of a burning apartment on Wednesday.

The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) said that they were called to help with a response to a fire at an apartment building on 42nd Avenue around 2:05 p.m.

Police said that firefighters found 56-year-old Roger Neal of Hyattsville in the apartment. They later determined that Neal had been shot.

PGPD said that they determined that 40-year-old Marcell Billups had shot Neal during an argument. They said that the two men knew each other.

Police arrested Billups in Hyattsville on Friday. He was charged with first and second-degree murder and arson, as well as other related charges.