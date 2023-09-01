PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police in Prince George’s County charged Michael Kevin Burch, 62, with shooting and killing his wife and son at their Fort Washington home.

At around 5:45 p.m. on August 31, officers responded to the 1900 block of Tall Timber Court for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, Burch refused to exit his home.

At 10:45 p.m. after negotiations officers entered the home and took Burch into custody.

Investigation revealed that Burch had shot his wife Rori Burch who was found dead in the yard. He also shot his 25-year-old son Michael Burch Jr. who was found dead in the home.

Burch also shot his neighbor after the neighbor knocked on the front door.

Burch’s motives remain under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call detectives at (301) 516-2512.