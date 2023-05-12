PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Prosecutors said a jury found a man charged in the shooting death of a woman whose son sold him a used car guilty of her murder.

The State’s Attorney’s Office for Prince George’s County said Sammie Warren, 26, of Bowie killed Filomena Vasquez, 56, in January 2020.

As a result of Warren’s conviction for second-degree murder, he faces up to 65 years in prison.

Prince George’s County police officers went to a home on Vanum Street in Hyattsville on Jan. 1, 2020 after they received word of a shooting there. Police found Vasquez shot. She died at the home.

Investigators found that about a week before the shooting, Warren bought a used car from Vasquez’s son. Warren was trying to get his money back because the car stopped working. Police said Warren was at the home the night of the shooting and returned Bowie where he lived immediately after the shooting.

Warren’s sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 4, 2023.