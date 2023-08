Blue police light flashes on a generic crime scene at night in an urban area.

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department said a man has died after being hit by a car early Sunday morning.

PGPD said police responded to the 2000 block of University Blvd around 3:20 am for the report of a pedestrian collision.

The man died at the scene.