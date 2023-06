BELTSVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said that one man died after a crash that involved one motorcycle in Beltsville on Thursday evening.

The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) said that officers responded to the area of Powder Mill Road and Old Gunpowder Road around 6:05 p.m. for the crash.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash. The driver of the motorcycle, an adult man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they were working to determine what caused the crash.