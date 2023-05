LANDOVER, Md. (DC News Now) — One man was killed and another was in the hospital Tuesday afternoon after a shooting near a 7-Eleven in Landover.

The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) said that the shooting took place around 3 p.m. in the 7200 block of Sheriff Rd. Police found one of the men in a parking lot and another one in a grassy area. Both had been shot. One of the men died there.

Police were still on the scene as of 4:40 p.m.