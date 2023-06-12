PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were trying to find the person or people involved in a deadly shooting that took place Saturday, June 10.

The Prince George’s County Police Department said that officers found Aristides Flores Rosales, 22, shot inside an apartment in the 8100 block of 14th Ave. around 2:50 a.m. He died there.

Investigators said a second man was hurt in the shooting. As of Monday, June 12, he still was in the hospital.

The police department said a reward of up to $25,000 was available for information leading to an arrest and indictment. People who have information can contact Prince George’s County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), online, or by using the P3 Tips app. The case number is 23-0034122.