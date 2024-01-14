PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department said a man has died after being hit by a car Saturday night.

Police said that at about 11:55 pm, they responded to the 4500 block of St. Barnabas Rd for a collision involving a pedestrian.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a a man on the road. He died there.

The driver of the car did not stay at the scene

Anyone with information is asked to contact @PGCrimeSolvers on the web or submit your tip using the P3 Tips app.