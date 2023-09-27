PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) said a man was killed after being hit by a car in Greenbelt on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said that on Sept. 26 at about 7:45 p.m., officers responded to the area of Kenilworth Avenue and Greenbelt Road for a pedestrian crash.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been hit by a car. He died there.

The driver stayed at the scene.

PGPD said the name of the man will be released once his identity is confirmed and his family is notified.