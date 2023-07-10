PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) said they are investigating a fatal stabbing that took place in Seat Pleasant on Sunday afternoon.

PGPD said that on July 9 at about 4:20 p.m., the Seat Pleasant Police Department and Prince George’s County Police Department were called to the 5900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway for a stabbing.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been stabbed and was unresponsive inside a restaurant. The victim died at the hospital.

The victim was identified as 62-year-old Mervyn Daniel of Capitol Heights. Police said they don’t believe this was a random crime.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call 301-516-2512.