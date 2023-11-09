BLADENSBURG, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said that a person died two days after a crash in Bladensburg.

The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) said that the crash took place around 6:25 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 6. The Bladensburg Police Department was called to the 4900 block of Annapolis Rd. where they found 27-year-old Mario Alemendarez of Hyattsville.

PGPD said that Alemendarez was injured when officers arrived. He was taken to a hospital, where he died on Wednesday.

Police said Alemendarez was driving a dirt bike eastbound on Annapolis Road. Another driver was traveling west in a pickup truck. The two crashed when the truck’s driver tried turning left into a parking lot.

PGPD said that the truck’s driver stayed at the scene after the crash.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 301-731-4422.