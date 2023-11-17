PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department responded to a call about a fatal collision involving an all-terrain vehicle.

The incident occurred around 9 p.m. near Woodyard Road and Sherwood Drive Friday.

A man was driving an ATV when he got into a crash. The man died there and a child that was riding as a passenger has non-life-threatening injuries.

The situation was still being investigated as of Friday night. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-866-411-TIPS.