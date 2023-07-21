PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were at the scene of a deadly shooting that took place early Friday morning.

The Prince George’s County Police Department said its officers were in the 13300 block of Edinburgh Lane after they received word of a shooting around 1:10 a.m. When police got to the location, which is in the Laurel area, they found a man outside who had gunshot wounds. He died there.

Anyone with information about what happened can contact Prince George’s County Crime Solvers. The number is 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).