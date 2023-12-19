PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a man who was hurt in a collision involving an SUV and a car on Dec. 11 died from his injuries on Dec. 17.

The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGCPD) said David Walton Jr., 34, of Capitol Heights was driving the car that collided with the SUV at Martin Luther King Jr. Highway and Sheriff Road around 10:30 p.m. Medics took him to the hospital where he died nearly a week later. The driver of the SUV had injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

As of Tuesday, Dec. 19, police still were looking into what led to the wreck.

The Prince George’s County Police Department asked anyone with information about the case to contact its Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at (301) 731-4422. People also have the option of contacting Prince George’s County Crime Solvers online or at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).