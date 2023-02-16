PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — After a seven-day trial and four hours of deliberation, a jury found a man guilty of shooting and killing a woman in a church parking lot in February 2022.

The Office of the State’s Attorney for Prince George’s County said Wednesday that Marcus Mitchell of Hyattsville faces a maximum sentence of 60 years in prison after his conviction for the murder of Remi Howell, 29.

Investigators said Mitchell drove Howell to the parking lot of Parkview Baptist Church in Landover on Feb. 3, 2022 and shot her a number of times. Someone found her body two days later by the edge of the parking lot.

Police said Mitchell, who may have been in a romantic relationship with Howell, returned to the parking lot five times to make sure Howell was dead. Investigators said they found the gun used to kill Howell, along with clothing Mitchell wore when he murdered her, in Mitchell’s home. The clothing matched what was on surveillance video which recorded the murder.