PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Investigators in Prince George’s County are working to establish a suspect and motive after a man was fatally stabbed.

Police said they responded to reports of a stabbing at around 1:45 a.m. in the 4700 block of Captain Bayne Court.

Officers said they found a man suffering apparent trauma to the body, he died on the scene.

Detectives do not believe this incident was random. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact police at 1-866-411-TIPS.