PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) said it was investigating after a man was found shot inside his car.

The shooting happened in the 900 block of St. Michaels Dr. around 3:10 p.m.

PGPD said it got a report of a shooting and when officers arrived, they found a man inside his car suffering from gunshots. He died there.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince George’s County Crime Solvers online or submit a tip through the P3 Tips app.