HYATTSVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — Police were working to find and arrest the person or people responsible for a man’s murder that took place in Hyattsville early Wednesday.

The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) said that someone killed 33-year-old Avrell Milam.

Officers with the Hyattsville Police Department responded to the 2900 block of Belcrest Center Dr. around 2:55 a.m. after they received a report of an unresponsive person. Milam died there. Police said that he had suffered trauma.

PGPD investigates homicides in Hyattsville and said that detectives were working to identify any suspect or suspects and a motive.

Anyone with any information should call (301) 516-2512.