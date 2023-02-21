PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police were looking for the person or people responsible for a deadly shooting that took place in the Takoma Park area early Monday morning.

The Prince George’s County Police Department said it received a call about the shooting in the 6700 block of New Hampshire Ave. around 12:40 a.m. When officers arrived, they found Maurice Chase Jr., 38, shot hurt inside an apartment building. Chase died from his gunshot injuries hours later at the hospital.

Detectives asked anyone with information about the shooting to call (301) 516-2512.

People also have the option to call Prince George’s County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Callers to Crime Solvers can remain anonymous. You also can submit tips online or through the P3 Tips app. The case number is 23-0010553.